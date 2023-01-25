Preston Hollow Crime Reports Jan. 16-22

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNIP SNIP

A burglar cut the convertible top of a woman’s car and entered her vehicle to search for property before 5:59 p.m. Jan. 18 in the 6300 block of Bandera Avenue.

16 Monday

A trespasser entered a closed retail store at NorthPark Center before 6:56 a.m.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

17 Tuesday

A burglar forced entry into a man’s car and stole property before 4:11 p.m. in a parking lot in the 12100 block of Inwood Road.

A woman’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Elan at Bluffview apartments at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a woman in a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

18 Wednesday

An obnoxious caller used profanity while complaining over the phone to Chick-fil-A in the 3800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole his things before 11:22 a.m. in the parking lot of Preston-Royal Southwest.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 12:23 p.m. a McDonald’s in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

Before 4:55 p.m., an aggressor assaulted a man, injuring him, in the 8600 block of Thackery Street.

A man’s vehicle was damaged in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 5:14 p.m.

Before 7:10 p.m., a man’s catalytic converter was cut from his vehicle in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A shoplifter stole from the Central Market in Preston Oaks shopping center at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at an unlisted time in a home in the 7000 block of Pemberton Drive.

At an unlisted time, someone stole from a man at a home in the 6900 block of Forstglade Drive.

19 Thursday

Burglarized before 2:50 p.m.: DFW Open MRI.

Before 5:55 p.m., a reckless driver backed into a woman’s car, then fled the scene without leaving information in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar entered a man’s car and stole property from it before 6:07 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s locked car and stole from it before 10:49 p.m. at Inwood Village.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

20 Friday

A mischief maker kicked a woman’s property and caused damage to it in the parking lot of Inwood Tavern before 2:39 a.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen via tow truck before 6:35 a.m . in the 4900 block of Mill Creek Drive.

A gun that was stolen out of town was recovered in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 10:05 a.m.

A burglar used their arms to break a man’s car window in the NorthPark Center parking lot before 10:05 a.m. The suspect received a criminal trespass warning.

Someone’s property was stolen before 3:47 p.m. at NorthPark Center. The thief received a criminal trespass warning.

Before 7:32 p.m., a reckless driver hit a man’s car, then fled the scene in the 5700 block of Southwestern Boulevard.

At an unknown time, a destructor damaged a man’s property without his consent in the 7000 block of Desco Drive.

21 Saturday

Before 1:03 p.m., a man’s vehicle was stolen from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Stolen before 5:46 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of Preston Valley Shopping Center.

Someone stole from a man at a home in the 5800 block of Azalea Lane at an unlisted time.

22 Sunday

An open door was reported before 1:12 a.m. at the Semones Family YMCA.

A burglar entered a home in the 5400 block of Northmoor Drive and assaulted a woman before 4:14 a.m.

Stolen before 8:35 a.m.: a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of Northwest Bible Church.

Before 2:51 p.m., a woman left her wallet at the 7-Eleven in the 10800 block of Preston Road.

A man was pushed and hurt before 5:12 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of Embassy Suites by Hilton Dallas Love Field before 9:45 p.m.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s catalytic converter in the parking lot of Everleigh Forestwood apartments.