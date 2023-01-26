Dallas Launches Senior Home Repair Grant Program

Seniors in Dallas can soon apply for grants up to $10,000 to put toward home repairs to increase resident safety and efficiency through the Department of Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization’s Senior Home Repair Program.

These repairs can include accessibility improvements such as wheelchair ramps to improve residents’ health and safety. Funds can also be used to repair or replace HVAC systems, plumbing, or water heaters.

The Dallas City Council approved funding for the program during its Jan. 25 meeting.

“To be able to help our most vulnerable residents is the top priority of the City Council and the City of Dallas staff,” Mayor Pro Tem Carolyn King Arnold said. “These grant funds will help our aging residents make crucial repairs to their homes to keep them safe and comfortable.”

To qualify for the program, a resident must be 65 years or older, at or below 80% area median income, and in need of repairs at their primary residence.

“The approval of this grant program is a step in the right direction to be able to accommodate our aging population’s housing needs,” District 3 Councilmember Casey Thomas said. “By adding accessibility improvements to their primary residences, we can affordably prevent aging residents’ displacement.”

Funding applications will open Feb. 1 and can be found online or in person at the Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization Office in City Hall or at any Dallas library or recreation center. The application deadline is March 3, 2023.

“Housing is proud to deliver a program that will address the demands of our Senior homeowners, who struggle with repair needs and lack the resources to fix them. As we prepare to launch this program, we hope it builds the momentum needed, for future growth,” said David Noguera, the city’s Housing and Neighborhood Revitalization director.