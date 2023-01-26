House of the Month: 1442 Private Road 1214 Stephenville

Care to own a piece of history less than two hours from downtown Dallas? The 150-year-old landmark Fences Ranch, on 271 acres just outside of Stephenville, was officially declared a landmark by the Texas Historical Commission in 1987. The original homestead and the natural setting along the Bosque River to the west provided abundant inspiration for the main ranch house — a limestone Cumberland-style cabin incorporated into the reimagined, concept-driven design by McKinney York Architects. Walls of windows overlook sprawling panoramic views, mighty oak trees, and the occasional visiting wildlife. Find an additional 2,416-square-foot home a quarter mile from the main complex. Other structures on the property include a pergola over the lap pool, pool house, bunk house, a single-room masonry dugout, two stone barns, and a rock base for an elevated cistern.

