Maverick Fitness to Donate $60K to Local Nonprofits in 2023

Maverick Fitness, which owns 35 Orangetheory Fitness studios in North Texas including three in the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, will provide $60,000 in donations to local charities through its OrangeLove initiative this year.

The company created OrangeLove in 2017 and selects one charity each month to donate up to $5,000 to. To date, Maverick Fitness has donated $210,000.

“Community and service is part of our core company values and we are honored to partner with local nonprofit organizations year after said,” Maverick Fitness CEO Shane Adams said.

The 2023 OrangeLove recipients:

Layla’s Legacy

American Heart Association

Cook Children’s Health Foundation

Dogrrr

Dallas 24 Hour Club

Mommies in Need

Special Olympics NTX

Shine Behavioral Academy

Equest

Action With Compassion

Adaptive Training Foundation

Living for Zachary

“Special Olympics Texas could not be more grateful to partner with Orangetheory Fitness for its OrangeLove campaign in 2023, along with the other ways Orangetheory Fitness continues to expand inclusivity in their culture and their communities,” said Dalton Hill, regional executive director of Special Olympics Texas. “We look forward to building upon inclusive fitness classes between OTF members and SOTX athletes for a third consecutive year, raising funds to support local programs and health initiatives for individuals with intellectual disabilities.”