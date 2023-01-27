HP Girls Reaching Individual, Team Goals

A week with two more lopsided girls basketball wins for Highland Park came with extra significance for two seniors.

During a 65-31 triumph over Richardson Berkner on Tuesday, Paris Lauro and Vivian Jin each surpassed 1,000 points for their high school careers. Lauro, a New Mexico signee, accounted for 34 points — more than Berkner’s entire team.

The Lady Scots (22-7, 11-0) continued pushing for an unbeaten run through the District 7-6A schedule on Friday, picking up their eighth consecutive victory overall by dispatching Richardson Pearce 75-29. Lauro scored a game-high 23 points, with Kate Danner adding 17.

HP appears well on its way to a league crown, which it could clinch as early as next week. The Lady Scots will travel to face Irving on Jan. 31 before returning home three days later to face Irving Nimitz.