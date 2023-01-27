Scots Blank Jesuit, Win Third Straight

After a rough start in District 7-6A boys soccer action, Highland Park has surged thanks to three consecutive wins on its home turf.

The Scots earned their first shutout in league play with a 1-0 win over neighborhood rival Jesuit Dallas on Friday at Highlander Stadium.

Two days earlier, HP topped Richardson 2-1 behind a pair of first-half goals from Jake Whitehurst. Next up, the Scots (8-2-1, 3-2) will launch a three-game road trip on Monday at Irving MacArthur.

The Rangers (2-2-4, 0-2-3) haven’t won a district game yet, but they do have three ties in five games heading into Tuesday’s home game against Richardson.

Meanwhile, the HP girls equaled a season-best offensive output with an 8-1 win at Lake Highlands on Friday. That followed on the heels of a 3-1 victory at Richardson on Tuesday in the 7-6A opener.

The Lady Scots (9-1, 2-0) will begin a stretch of three consecutive home games on Monday against Irving MacArthur, followed by matchups against Richardson Pearce and Irving Nimitz in early February.