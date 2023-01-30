Dallas ISD Removes TikTok On School Networks, Devices

Dallas ISD has removed TikTok from district devices and networks effective Jan. 29.

This comes following federal and state officials determining that the video-sharing platform is a serious security risk.

“In today’s world, we all have a duty to protect students, parents, team members, and the district’s private information online,” Chief of School Leadership Tiffany Huitt wrote in a statement. “Dallas ISD takes this responsibility seriously and will continue the necessary measures to ensure confidential information remains secure.”

This removal means TikTok will not be accessible on devices that are connected to the district’s Wi-Fi. TikTok can be used on private devices outside of the district’s network, but it shouldn’t be opened when on district devices.

“Experts believe the cybersecurity risk stems from the belief that TikTok’s parent company tracks data from users — including when, where, and how a person uses the internet — that could be used to share sensitive information and ultimately harm our IT infrastructure,” Huitt wrote.

“Thank you for your understanding and partnership as we continue to secure sensitive information in our care,” she continued.