Tate Giddens and Connor Kickhoefer exchanged wedding vows on December 31, 2022, at Second Presbyterian Church of Charleston, SC. Dr. John Tolson of Dallas officiated the ceremony. A wedding reception followed at The Dewberry Charleston.

The bride is the daughter of Jill and Brady Giddens of Highland Park. She is the granddaughter of Mrs. Valerie Lucas and the late Weldon M. Lucas, Jr. of Fort Worth, TX; Pat and Ron Eitzen of Dallas; and Carole and Harold Giddens of Dallas.

The groom is the son of Vanessa and Harlan Kickhoefer of Frisco. He is the grandson of Ms. Pat Matthews and Mr. Joe Bouvette of Niceville, FL; Mr. and Mrs. Larry Hoetling of Granbury, TX; the late Harlan Kickhoefer, Sr.; and the late Mr. and Mrs. Michael Grant.

The bride chose a custom gown by designer Peter Langner of Milan, Italy. Her sister, Reese Giddens, attended Tate as maid of honor, and bridesmaids included: Lauren Amos, Mary Louise Bolt, Avery Campbell, Charlotte Fitzpatrick, Anna High, Alana Kickhoefer, Erin Kickhoefer, Kate Massa, Lucy Miller, and Megan Giotes Reppert.

Assisting the groom as best man was the groom’s brother, Joshua Kickhoefer. In addition, Jude Alawa, Grey Giddens, Jacob Snider, and Milan Ciudad-Real were groomsmen.

The bride’s cousins, Tenison, Windsor, Price, and Hattie Rhodes, greeted the wedding guests.

Tate is a 2015 graduate of Highland Park High School. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of North Carolina in 2019 and is currently in her fourth year of medical school at UT Health San Antonio.

Connor is a 2015 graduate of the American Heritage High School in Plantation, FL. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Biology from the University of Florida in 2019 and is in his fourth year of medical school at UT Health San Antonio.

After honeymooning in Paris and the south of France, the couple will graduate in May. They are awaiting Match Day to see where they will complete their residency programs.