Washburne Regales Preservation Park Cities with Village History

Highland Park Village is a “… living and evolving shopping center,” owner Ray Washburne told members of Preservation Park Cities.

Indeed, the oldest shopping center in the United States and Dallas’ premier open-air shopping and dining destination has had four gasoline stations over the years and a radio station, as well as many distinct luxury brands.

Distinguished Speaker Luncheon chairs Tish Key and Alisa Sell welcomed a sold-out crowd at the Dallas Country Club on Oct. 17 to hear Washburne speak about “Highland Park Village: Then and Now.”

Washburne and his wife, Heather, and Stephen and Elisa Summers purchased the landmark 80-year-old center in 2009 and continue working to protect, preserve, and enhance its architectural and historical integrity.

The most recent efforts? Along with newly installed fountains at the Preston Road entrances, an extensive resurfacing project to fully brick the parking lot is underway.

Dan and Polly McKeithen Barbie and Tommy Stewart Margo Goodwin and Joel Williams Stephen and Elisa Summers