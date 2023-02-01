New Spot Coming to Former Seasons 52 Home at NorthPark

About a month after the closure of grill and wine bar restaurant Seasons 52 at NorthPark Center in January, a spokesperson for the shopping center confirmed they’ve identified a replacement.

Joey, which hails from Vancouver and has locations across Canada and the U.S., including one in Houston, will take over the 12,000-square-foot space. Per planning documents filed with the state, they will spend an estimated $8.5 million renovating the space.

“Our fit-out includes the construction for a new restaurant that includes a bar, commercial kitchen and an enclosed conditioned patio space with a bar,” the planning document reads.

Representatives from the restaurant haven’t returned a request for comment, but the menu for their Houston restaurant includes everything from steak, sushi, sandwiches, and salads, and a range of appetizers like truffle parmesan fries and Korean fried cauliflower.

A NorthPark spokesperson says they’re hoping to open later this year. For more information, visit Joey’s website.