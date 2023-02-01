Thursday, February 2, 2023

Seasons 52 closed at NorthPark Jan. 2 PHOTO: Rachel Snyder
New Spot Coming to Former Seasons 52 Home at NorthPark

Rachel Snyder

About a month after the closure of grill and wine bar restaurant Seasons 52 at NorthPark Center in January, a spokesperson for the shopping center confirmed they’ve identified a replacement.

Joey, which hails from Vancouver and has locations across Canada and the U.S., including one in Houston, will take over the 12,000-square-foot space. Per planning documents filed with the state, they will spend an estimated $8.5 million renovating the space.

“Our fit-out includes the construction for a new restaurant that includes a bar, commercial kitchen and an enclosed conditioned patio space with a bar,” the planning document reads.

Representatives from the restaurant haven’t returned a request for comment, but the menu for their Houston restaurant includes everything from steak, sushi, sandwiches, and salads, and a range of appetizers like truffle parmesan fries and Korean fried cauliflower. 

A NorthPark spokesperson says they’re hoping to open later this year. For more information, visit Joey’s website.

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

