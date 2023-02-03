‘Black Cowboys’ Exhibit Open in Fair Park Until April 15

“Black Cowboys: An American Story,” a special exhibition, is open at the African American Museum in Fair Park through April 15.

The exhibit showcases more than 50 artifacts, photographs, documents, and films that explore the lives and work of numerous Black men, women, and children — enslaved and free — who labored on the ranches of Texas and participated in cattle drives before the Civil War through the turn of the 20th century.

“Black Cowboys” offers insight into the legendary cowboy, a clearer picture of the Black West, and a more diverse portrait of thee American west by revealing stories that are largely untold.

Visitors will discover how Black cowboys tames and trained horses, tended livestock, and rode on the trail with thousands of cattle across the country. Over time, their role evolved as they used the skills they learned on the ranch and trail on their own ranches, served as lawmen, rode in rodeos, became singers, and performed in movies.

Today, the lives and legacies of Black cowboys have inspired new generations to explore the past through music, fashion, film, and design.