HP Soccer Teams Draw With Pearce

Highland Park got its first major challenge in District 7-6A girls soccer action on Friday, finishing in a 1-1 tie against Richardson Pearce at Highlander Stadium.

It was the first time in 11 games this season that the Lady Scots (9-1-1, 2-0-1) did not score multiple goals. They will continue a three-game homestand with a makeup game against Irving MacArthur on Saturday, followed by a matchup with Irving Nimitz on Feb. 7.

The result was exactly the same for the HP boys on Friday at Pearce, earning a 1-1 draw to extend its unbeaten streak to four games. William Cornog scored the HP goal.

The Scots (9-2-2, 3-2-1) previously defeated the Mustangs 3-1 just two weeks ago but couldn’t generate as much offense in the rematch.

HP will travel to face MacArthur on Saturday to make up for Tuesday’s weather-related postponement, then will go for a season sweep at Jesuit Dallas on Feb. 7.