Lady Scots Feel Prepared for Jump to 6A in Softball

HP hopes to end postseason drought with improved depth and new district alignment

Highland Park lost two-thirds of its regular starting lineup to graduation and is transitioning to the 6A classification in softball for the first time since 2015.

So why are Lady Scots players and coaches so optimistic as they seek to end a four-year playoff drought? In their case, moving up in class might actually be a relief.

Nothing against the playoff contenders from Irving and Richardson — particularly Irving Nimitz and Richardson — that HP will face in District 7-6A, but it might be a relief compared to the 5A state powers from Forney and Royse City that have been on the slate in recent seasons.

“There’s not a team in this district that will intimidate us because of the teams we’ve faced the last four years,” said HP head coach Michael Pullen. “We won’t be scared, and we won’t back away.”

Pullen is entering his seventh season, making him the longest-tenured head coach in program history. He was an assistant during the previous two years at the 6A level, both of which saw HP make the playoffs.

After opening the season on Feb. 14 against Duncanville, the schedule includes early-season tournaments in Mesquite, Tyler, and Denton. District play begins on Feb. 28 at Richardson Pearce.

There will be holes to fill in the lineup, most notably with the loss of stalwart pitcher Lilli Reenan. But a few starters return, including catcher Audrey Schedler, outfielder Reese Singleton, and infielder Campbell Sharpe, who have multiple years of varsity experience. Also back are key role players such as Faith Horner, Skylar Hammel, Kathryn Joiner, and Emily Bailey.

“Our lineup is very deep and has played a lot of softball,” Pullen said. “The girls are confident. They are looking forward to it.”

In the pitching circle, the Lady Scots will have three options, all right-handed, with varied styles and specialties. Maggie Jordan and Rebecca Arnold each saw limited action a year ago, while freshman Cecilia Knutson is a promising newcomer.

“It’s kind of like a three-headed monster in the circle,” Pullen said. “They all bring something different.”

Plus, a strong class of incoming freshmen has given HP about 37 players at the varsity and subvarsity levels, which is an all-time high.

“The depth I feel really good about,” Pullen said. “The program is trending in the right direction.”