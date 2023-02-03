Lady Scots Roll Again, Secure 7-6A Crown

Highland Park clinched a District 7-6A title and a top seed in the upcoming Region I girls basketball playoffs on Friday.

The Lady Scots posted a 64-49 victory over Irving Nimitz to remain undefeated in league play with just two regular-season games remaining. Paris Lauro paced HP with 23 points.

The Lady Scots (23-7, 12-0) will play at last-place Irving on Saturday, which is the makeup date for Tuesday’s weather-related postponement. They will wrap up the regular season on Feb. 7 against Lake Highlands.

Meanwhile, the HP boys rolled to a 75-40 win at Nimitz on Friday after opening up a 20-point lead in the first half. Jordan Stribling led a balanced attack for the Scots with 17 points and Coleson Messer added 12.

As the regular season enters the home stretch, HP remains in second place in the District 7-6A standings behind Lake Highlands.

Next up, the Scots (21-6, 10-2) will host Richardson Berkner in a makeup game on Saturday before meeting Irving MacArthur on Feb. 7. Three days later, they will look for a season sweep at Jesuit Dallas.