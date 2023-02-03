Thaw To Begin After Ice Storm

The ice storm warning expired Thursday morning and the thaw will soon begin, but roads remained hazardous Friday morning and many schools will remain closed, with some having delayed starts.

The temperature will rise to about 44 degrees Friday per the National Weather Service, but roads, especially bridges, overpasses, and side streets could be hazardous through Friday morning until it gets above freezing.

Because of that, many municipalities and schools delayed start times for Friday.

Dallas County offices will open at 10:30 a.m, and the town of Highland Park and the city of University Park library and the city’s trash collection resumed normal schedule

Initially, Highland Park ISD and Dallas ISD planned to delay opening Friday, but announced Friday morning that campuses and offices would remain closed. As for private schools, Hockaday delayed start, St. Mark’s delayed opening until 10:15 a.m., Greenhill has a two-hour delayed start, Parish has a delayed start at 10:30 a.m., and Shelton remained closed Friday.

SMU resumed normal schedule Friday.

Once we get to the end of the weekend, the Dallas area is out of the woods in terms of hazardous winter driving conditions for now. Temperatures will rise quickly this weekend with highs expected to reach the 60s by Sunday and stay there through Tuesday.