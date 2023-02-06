Edgemere Senior Living and the Siebs: A New Chapter

Carl and Rose Marie Siebs have traveled all over the world, from Europe to Asia. As Rose Marie puts it, “We’ve been there and have done that.” As the maintenance of their home and the lack of socialization became more prominent in their lives, it came time for the Siebs to downsize and begin a new chapter in their life. They were looking for not only a new place to live but a new community in which they could flourish. They both have worked hard throughout their lives, with Carl only recently stepping away from his own business this last April. The Siebs looked around at everything that was available to them, and that’s when they found Edgemere. “This was the place where we wanted to be the most.” The Siebs have now been living at Edgemere for around two years.

When you ask the Siebs the three things they love most about Edgemere they’ll say “Friends, fun, and food.”

Both Carl and Rose Marie believe there are many advantages to moving into an established community. One of those advantages is the friends they have made since making Edgemere their home. “The people who move in here, come from all over the United States. Hearing their stories and meeting them has been very interesting. So, we’ve made many good friends from all over.”

Before moving to Edgemere, the Siebs expressed how they felt like they were becoming overly dependent on their children for socialization. “We were getting lonely in our home, just the two of us.” They found themselves bugging their children about when they’d be coming to see them. “Now, they need to call us to see if we have time for them!” Rose Marie expressed, “Even though we love them and want to see them, it’s nice to not be so dependent on them.”

The Siebs fill their time with attending events, parties and taking advantage of the amenities at Edgemere with the friends they have made. Rose Marie plays bridge, visits friends and enjoys working out. Carl oversees the putting green that’s just outside their back door. The two of them enjoy the putting green with each other every Tuesday morning. They also enjoy being on their patio together throughout the year and strolling the beautiful grounds.

At Edgemere meals come with a side of good conversation and company. The Siebs not only enjoy the dining experience at Edgemere but the company that joins them. The dining experience is next level, and the Siebs enjoy the life of ease it provides. They enjoy the equally delicious and healthy meals served. The dining experience is so great that the Siebs’ friends who don’t reside at Edgemere wish to dine regularly with them. “I have a debt out right now. I’ve promised three of my friends an invitation to dinner. So, we’re going to do that when we get the time.”

Picking Edgemere has been one of the easiest things for them to do. They enjoy the style of living that it provides them. “Edgemere feels like home,” said Carl. “It’s been the best move we’ve made.”