Lady Scots Net 10 Goals, Blank Berkner

The goals came in bunches for the Highland Park girls this week — 20 of them over three games, in fact, as the Lady Scots power through the District 7-6A soccer schedule.

HP’s first double-digit outburst of the year fueled a 10-0 victory at Richardson Berkner on Friday to remain unbeaten in league play.

Nine players found the back of the net for the Lady Scots (12-1-1, 5-0-1), with Hattie Speicher scoring twice. Other goal-scorers included Lucy Cox, Elle Jones, Anne Blanche Peacock, Kate Krejs, Hattie Patterson, Janet Sherer, and Emerson Andrews.

Earlier in the week, HP earned a 3-0 win over Irving Nimitz in rainy conditions, as well as a 7-0 triumph over Irving MacArthur in a rescheduled game on Feb. 4. Arizona signee Ella Weathersby led the way with a hat trick.

Up next, the Lady Scots will wrap up the first half of the district slate against Irving on Tuesday at Highlander Stadium, followed by a home game against Richardson on Feb. 17.

Meanwhile, the HP boys bounced back from a 1-0 loss to Jesuit Dallas by earning a 2-1 win over Richardson Berkner on Friday at Highlander Stadium. Will Cornog and Jake Tanzy scored for the Scots (10-4-2, 4-4-1), who snapped a two-game skid. Their next game is Feb. 17 at Richardson.