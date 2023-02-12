Monday, February 13, 2023

DPD: Three Arrested In Connection With Attempted Carjacking in Lovers Lane Shopping Center

Rachel Snyder

Dallas police say three were arrested in connection with the Dec. 30 attempted carjacking in the Pavilion on Lovers Lane shopping center. 

Dallas police spokesperson Juan Fernandez said LeQuezio Dade, 21, was armed with a rifle and demanded keys and a wallet from a man in the parking lot around 6:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

Fernandez said Dade and the man got into a fight, and at one point, Dade fired his weapon.

A witness fired a shot at Dade, and Dade fired several rounds into the parking lot, police say. Dade and two others – Kylan Owens, 19, and Anthony Primers, 21 – ran from the parking lot, Fernandez said.

Dade was taken to a local hospital by private vehicle with a gunshot wound to the leg, and no other injuries were reported, police said. 

Dade and Primers were booked into the Dallas County Jail on aggravated robbery complaints Jan. 12, jail records show. Owens was booked in to the Dallas County Jail on a complaint of aggravated robbery Feb. 10, per jail records.

