Monday, February 13, 2023

File photo/Rachel Snyder
Firefighters Respond to Fire at Former Valley View Mall

About 50 firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire at the site of the former Valley View Mall shortly after midnight Feb. 11. 

Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said firefighters arrived to find smoke coming from the three-story building, where the movie theater used to be.

Firefighters deployed handlines and worked their way through the building to find a fire, which had mostly burned itself out, on the ground floor, as well as another fire on the floor above,” Evans said.

He said the fire was declared extinguished four hours later.

“Despite the duration of this incident, there was more time spent ventilating smoke from the structure, to confirm there was no fire remaining, than actually extinguishing flames,” Evans said. 

He said no one was injured in the blaze, but a homeless man was rescued from the roof, where he’d sought refuge. Evans said the man wasn’t injured and isn’t believed to have had anything to do with the fire.

The cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation, he said.

Dallas city officials have said they want the site cleared by July.

