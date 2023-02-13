HP Grad Talks Cadet Experiences

McClain Matter isn’t a typical “Yuk” (West Point slang for “sophomore”).

The U.S. Military Academy cadet has already spent four years in college.

The Highland Park High School grad spent one year at Purdue University and then another at Vanderbilt University before turning his focus to duty, honor, and country on the West Point, New York campus.

“A lot of people go to West Point and never get to experience regular college, but I have, so I don’t have any regrets because I get to look at and compare both experiences,” Matter said.

His grandfather served in World War II, and his father served in Vietnam. Continuing this tradition of service, though, was anything but simple.

The application process includes a nomination from a member of Congress and a fitness test in addition to the standard, rigorous college application that consists of academics, leadership, and essays.

“My family has a history of military service, so I thought it would be a very rewarding experience,” Matter said.

He noted that the culture of West Point pushes students to form deeper relationships as they constantly interact with one another.

“I’m always around my three roommates, so it makes you closer to people than you could have ever been,” Matter said.

With 17 career options for cadets to consider, Matter aspires to go into military intelligence, but that decision must wait until his senior year. That’s when cadets are evaluated and assigned based on their applications and the needs of the U.S. Army.

“West Point has made me more open to challenging experiences,” Matter said. “And that carries into my everyday life.”

Cadets face a packed, busy schedule with more tasks than seem possible.

A typical day starts at 6:30 a.m. and might not end until midnight or once studying concludes.

“West Point will teach you to fail,” Matter said.

On a campus filled with students who received straight A’s and served as team captains in high school, cadets must learn how to cope with not being the fittest person or always getting the highest grade, Matter said. “Everyone is always giving their best at everything, so the competition is really fun.”