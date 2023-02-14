A Russian Prima Ballerina’s Texas Tale

Olga Pavlova trains young dancers at The Dallas Conservatory

One might wonder what a former prima ballerina for the Bolshoi Ballet is doing teaching in a private studio in Dallas.

The famed Olga Pavlova, a former principal dancer in the Imperial Russian Ballet and the Moscow Classical Ballet, eventually found her way to Dallas via her art.

“In 2003, I made a big leap across the ocean, and I stayed,” Pavlova explained, recalling how she accepted a contract from the now-defunct Metropolitan Classical Ballet. “I love it here.”

She was at a turning point in her professional career as a prima ballerina, which lasted an astonishing 30 years.

“All professional ballet instruction in Russia begins at 10 years old,” the Moscow native said, though she started ballet lessons at 6.

Having traveled to more than 50 countries with touring companies, Pavlova had visited the U.S. many times before her move.

She recently declined a job offer due to several circumstances, but the deciding factor was a relocation.

“I love Texas,” she said. “I love Dallas.”

Pavlova began teaching at The Dallas Conservatory in 2013, for which she choreographed the first Nutcracker.

Six years ago, she started teaching a private group in the mornings.

“Some students look for a big school with many resources,” she noted. “Those who are looking for private, elite, world-class training are coming to me.”

She began her solo Pavlova Professional Coaching in 2020 and, during the pandemic, actually gained students. “I had already taught on Zoom, so I was prepared.”

Via Zoom, some dancers received coaching from as far away as Austria, France, and Australia. Now that in-person training has resumed, dancers still seek her mentorship — some coming from Austin and California.

Former Pavlova Professional Coaching student Anna Funakura is a trainee with the European School of Ballet in Amsterdam. Summer Brown, a Youth America Grand Prix ambassador and multiple international ballet competitions winner, is a San Francisco Ballet paid trainee. Olga Pavlova.

“I work not on quantity but on the quality, the quality of each individual student,” she said. “In a big school, your teachers can change often, sometimes every day. But for a solid foundation for a future career, I think one teacher is better.”

One of her students was recently recruited by the San Francisco Ballet as a paid trainee, while two others were accepted as trainees in Amsterdam.

Preparing students for the Youth America Grand Prix is a priority. Part of a global competition, its judges are the heads of prestigious ballet companies.

“Students who win get contracts, and the younger ones can get scholarships from the really big schools,” Pavlova said. “It’s a big deal for the little ones and a great opportunity for them to make a step forward.”

She also imparts her knowledge of ballet history, music history, costuming, and acting, giving her students a firm foundation for a life on the stage. Her class is only four students at present, all in their middle teens, though the age range can be 12 to 17.

“My doors are open,” Pavlova said of the future. “I would be happy to see more clients who are ready to be committed. My students trust me, and their parents trust me. It’s important for the parents to support the students. And they see the results.

“Education is the best investment, and I think classical ballet is one of the best things for young girls to study.”