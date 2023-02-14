Moody Foundation Receives DHS History Maker Award

The Dallas Historical Society (DHS) presented its Centennial Dallas History Maker Award to the Moody Foundation, which in its eight decades has awarded 4,900-plus grants totaling $2 billion to improve communities in Texas.

A video salute to the foundation played on Nov. 12 during the DHS Centennial Gala, an elegant evening of gourmet cuisine, personal tours of the interactive Alamo diorama at the Hall of State at Fair Park, and a speakeasy after-party featuring the Hunter Sullivan Band.

Kristen Sanger and Lisa Singleton chaired the celebration of 100 years of preserving the heritage of Dallas and Texas.

Merry Munson Wyatt and her cousin, David Munson Jr., browsed the exhibit honoring viticulturist T.V. Munson and his contributions to the wine industry in Texas. Also present was Adrienne Akin Faulkner, granddaughter of the Hall of State architect George Dahl.