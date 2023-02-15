Wildlike Surprises Community Center With Free Piercings

In light of Random Acts of Kindness Week, local piercing studio Wildlike surprised Jubilee Park Community Center employees and community members with a day of free piercings.

Wildlike owner Alysa Teichman is on the board for the organization, and she hopes the act of kindness will encourage other Wildies (fans and friends of Wildlike) to find their own ways to pay it forward.

The employees and members were picked up by surprise and taken to Wildlike during the afternoon of Friday, Feb. 10.

Jubilee Park and Community Center’s mission is to be a catalyst for community revitalization, renewal, and enrichment to the Jubilee Park Neighborhood, a 62-block area in Southeast Dallas. Jubilee is a national model for holistic revitalization as one of the few organizations in North Texas with programs in all five key impact areas: safety, health, housing, education and workforce, and opportunity.

“The mission of Jubilee Park and Community Center is so pure,” Teichman said. “The team there works tirelessly to improve literally every aspect of community members’ lives, and nothing makes me happier than serving on the board there and helping in any way I can.”