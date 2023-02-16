Dallas 24 Hour Club to Hold Pancake Party Fundraiser

The Dallas 24 Hour Club will be celebrating National Pancake Day Tuesday, Feb. 21 at its Hubcap Cafè by serving car hubcap-sized pancakes.

The pancakes will be served with a cup of coffee for a $10 donation, which will also fund a pancake for a resident of The 24.

The 24 is a local nonprofit that aims to provide transitional living, support services, and essential life skills for unhoused alcoholics and addicts. Its on-site Hubcap Cafe is open daily form 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. and is known for thee size and price of the Hupcap Pancakes.

The Pancake Party will run from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 4636 Ross Ave. in Dallas. In addition to the event, The 24 is collecting donations through its online Pancake Party fundraiser.