Coppell Ousts Lady Scots from Playoffs

EULESS — Even on a night when Highland Park trailed by 16 points against powerhouse Coppell, there existed a window of opportunity early in the fourth quarter.

The combination of Highland Park’s 9-0 run to end the third period and a fourth foul that sidelined Coppell star Julianna LaMendola in the opening minute of the fourth quarter suddenly made an eight-point deficit not so foreboding.

However, Coppell’s ball-handling guards were able to neutralize trapping defensive pressure from the Lady Scots, and the Cowgirls increased the margin to lock up a 54-41 victory in a Class 6A Region I area round playoff game.

“When you give it everything you have like our girls did tonight and lose to a great team like Coppell, there’s not much else you can do,” said HP head coach Nicole Fleming.

There was a possession early in the fourth quarter when the Lady Scots (26-7) could have crept within five points, but Coppell guard Macey Mercer’s basket off a steal turned momentum back to the Cowgirls (35-3).

Fleming credited Coppell’s defense for limiting the Lady Scots to one point for the first six minutes of the fourth quarter.

Kate Jackson began the HP comeback by nailing a 3-pointer with just over a minute remaining in the third period. Then Jackson, who finished with 12 points, made two free throws to cut the deficit to 11. New Mexico signee Paris Lauro, who led all scorers with 18 points, connected on two baskets in the final 30 seconds of the quarter.

LaMendola, an Indiana signee, scored 15 of her 17 points in the first half. The HP defense did a much better job on LaMendola after halftime, even before she was sidelined by fouls, limiting her to only one field goal in the third quarter.

“It is amazing to have two players like that on the floor at the same time,” Fleming said of the matchup between tall guards Lauro and LaMendola. “Normally you would only see players that size under the basket.”

In an otherwise successful return to the 6A classification — which included an unbeaten run through District 7-6A and a bi-district win over Arlington Sam Houston — the Lady Scots saw their 12-game winning streak end along with their season. It was HP’s second defeat this season against Coppell.

The Lady Scots will graduate four starters with the exception being junior guard Audrey Walker, one of nine underclassmen in uniform on Thursday.