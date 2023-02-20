Who’s on the Ballot for HPISD Trustee?

The candidate filing deadline has passed and the ballot for the two open seats on the Highland Park ISD board of trustees that are up for election in May is in place.

The place 6 and place 7 seats opened after two of the longest-serving trustees — board president Tom Sharpe in place 7 and Stacy Kelly in place 6 — announced that they’d retire from board service after their terms are up in May. Election day is May 6.

After self-styled comedian Alex Stein withdrew from the place 7 seat (now held by Sharpe) to run for the place 7 seat (now held by Stacy Kelly), Pete Flowers, who works in commercial real estate and serves on the board of the Highland Park Education Foundation and the Park Cities Dads Club executive board, is running unopposed for the place 7 seat.

Entrepreneur Paul Calce, Blythe Koch, who’s served as the first PTO president of the district’s fifth elementary school, Boone Elementary, and on the boundary rezoning committee, the 2014-2015 facilities advisory committee, the Golden Penny election campaign to fund staff pay increases, and the fifth elementary design committee, and Stein will vie for the place 6 seat.

Watch peoplenewspapers.com for candidate questionnaires soon.

The last day to register to vote in the May 6 election is April 6, the first day of early voting is April 24, the last day of early voting is May 2, the last day to apply for a ballot by mail is April 25, and the last day to receive a ballot by mail is election day, May 6 if the carrier envelope is not postmarked, or by 5 p.m. May 8 if the carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. on election day.