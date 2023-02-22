Scots Roll Past SGP to Start Playoffs

Highland Park made an early statement on Tuesday about its prospects in the Class 6A Region I playoff bracket.

A dominant first-half performance lifted the Scots to a 74-50 victory over South Grand Prairie in the bi-district round at Ranchview High School.

HP, the second seed from District 7-6A, advances to meet Plano in the second round on Friday at a time and site to be determined. The Wildcats rallied from a double-digit halftime deficit to eliminate Denton Guyer in their postseason opener on Monday.

Coleson Messer scored 23 points and Dylan Walker added 18 for the Scots (26-6), who rolled to a 37-10 halftime advantage against SGP. Meanwhile, HP extended its winning streak to eight games, with all of them coming by margins of at least 20 points.

Jamien June scored 14 points to lead the Warriors (20-14), who finished in third place in District 8-6A during the regular season.