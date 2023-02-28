Good Bet Everyone Had a Great Time at HPHS Senior Boys Casino Party

Sometimes a party is just a party: not a fundraiser, not a gala, just a fun time to dress up and make memories with friends.

That’s the case with Highland Park High School’s annual Senior Boys Casino Party.

The traditional affair, hosted by male senior class members, comes with a standard dress code. Guys sport Texas Tuxedos – with a special bowtie for the hosts – while the gals accessorize their dresses with cowboy boots.

Rebecca Montgomery and Lisa Roberts chaired the Jan. 7 event for the Class of 2023 with their sons Lewis and George.

The night at Gilley’s included casino games, a DJ, dancing, costume accessories, and prizes.

“The party was a huge success,” Lisa Roberts and Rebecca Montgomery said. “We had 142 hosts, and many parents volunteered to help make this party happen. Many seniors also walked away with some really fun prizes.”