Thursday, March 2, 2023

People Newspapers

People Newspapers

Highland Park has won five of its last six games thanks to solid pitching and timely hitting. (PHOTO: Rob Graham)
Park Cities Sports 

Lady Scots Pound Pearce in 7-6A Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0 Comments

Highland Park matched a season-best offensive output to fuel an 18-7 thrashing of Richardson Pearce in the District 7-6A softball opener on Tuesday.

Audrey Schedler’s home run powered a 16-hit attack for the Lady Scots (8-5, 1-0), who reached double digits in runs for the fourth time this season.

HP won all four of its games at the Lancaster tournament last week by a combined margin of 34-10, including pool-play victories over South Oak Cliff, Amarillo Palo Duro, and DeSoto. The Lady Scots also fell 11-1 in a road game at Tyler Legacy.

Next up, HP will compete in a three-day tournament in Denton beginning Thursday, then will return to district play on March 7 by hosting Lake Highlands.

You May Also Like

Scots Carry Momentum Into Playoff Opener

Todd Jorgenson 0

Gallery: Highland Park Tennis vs. Allen

Chris McGathey 0

HP Adds Another 5A Title in Team Tennis

Todd Jorgenson 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.