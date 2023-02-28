Lady Scots Pound Pearce in 7-6A Opener

Highland Park matched a season-best offensive output to fuel an 18-7 thrashing of Richardson Pearce in the District 7-6A softball opener on Tuesday.

Audrey Schedler’s home run powered a 16-hit attack for the Lady Scots (8-5, 1-0), who reached double digits in runs for the fourth time this season.

HP won all four of its games at the Lancaster tournament last week by a combined margin of 34-10, including pool-play victories over South Oak Cliff, Amarillo Palo Duro, and DeSoto. The Lady Scots also fell 11-1 in a road game at Tyler Legacy.

Next up, HP will compete in a three-day tournament in Denton beginning Thursday, then will return to district play on March 7 by hosting Lake Highlands.