Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 20-26

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: LOCK, TAKE, HIDE

How easy was it for a thief to steal a man’s belongings from his vehicle in the 4200 block of Middleton Road (at an unlisted time Feb. 24)? It was left unlocked.

20 Monday

An embezzler took money from someone before 4:15 p.m. in the 5700 block of West Lovers Lane.

A thief stole from a man at an office building in the 6200 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unlisted time.

A burglar broke the glass to a woman’s vehicle and stole her property before 1:56 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

21 Tuesday

An unknown burglar forced entry into Fajita Pete’s in Preston Forest and stole cash registers before 3:31 a.m. (READ: Burglar Shatters PH Fajita Pete’s Door, Steals Registers)

PHOTO: Pixabay

Multiple burglars entered a retail store, medical facility, restaurant, and salon at the northwest corner of West Northwest Highway and Hillcrest Road. They stole property from the retail store and restaurant, stole cash from the medical center, and attempted to force open the salon’s safe before 3:43 a.m.

A reckless driver collided with a woman’s car, then fled the scene before 7:55 a.m. in the 5200 block of West Lovers Lane.

A burglar forced entry into a bar in Preston Forest before 8:17 a.m.

A woman’s property was stolen before 12:43 p.m. in the parking lot of Preston Royal Village.

PHOTO: Pixabay

An unknown destructor damaged property in the 5000 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway before 4:29 p.m.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole her property at an unknown time in the 4300 block of West Lovers Lane.

A thief stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

22 Wednesday

Alcuin School was reported open before 3:56 a.m.

Lost property was reported at NorthPark Center before 6:40 p.m.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property before 7:37 p.m. in the parking lot of Regions Bank in the 5800 block of West Northwest Highway.

A drunk driver was caught before 9:48 p.m. in the 4300 block of Taos Road.

A fraudster tried to cash a fake check at TBK Bank in Preston Center at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a home in the 7200 block of Lakehurst Avenue at an unlisted time.

23 Thursday

A burglar forced entry into a man’s home in the 4200 block of Park Lane before 4:08 p.m.

PHOTO: Pixabay

A shoplifter stole Apple headphones from the Apple Store at NorthPark Center before 4:37 p.m.

Stolen before 5:31 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a woman at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

24 Friday

A burglar entered a woman’s vehicle by force and stole property before 9:18 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A burglar broke a man’s glass pane and stole his property at an unknown time in the 5500 block of Lobello Drive.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s car from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

25 Saturday

Property was found in a vehicle before 8:17 a.m. in the 11600 block of Preston Road.

A burglar damaged a woman’s vehicle window and stole property from her car before 3:33 p.m. in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff before 8:14 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Before 10:03 p.m., a burglar broke into a man’s vehicle and stole property in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A thief stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a man at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.