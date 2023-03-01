Walnut Hill Fifth Grader Touts MLK, Power of Hope

By: Karen Chaney

Although a bit daunted at the thought of public speaking and memorizing a three-minute speech, Ella Atkins agreed to compete in Foley & Lardner’s 31st annual MLK Jr. Oratory Competition.

As a 20-year Dallas Independent School District employee, her mother has watched the competition for years and always thought Ella should enter.

“She’s totally one to captivate people, and I thought she would do a great job,” Michell Atkins said.

Mom couldn’t convince Ella to try it as a fourth grader, but in the fall, the now fifth grader decided she was up for the challenge after hearing the prompt, “What would Dr. King say to us about hope for tomorrow?”

“The contest helped me learn about him and get a deeper understanding of what he said,” the Walnut Hill International Leadership Academy student said.

Before writing her speech, Ella interviewed a multi-generational mix of relatives about the Rev. Martin Luther King’s legacy, watched a video on Bloody Sunday, learned about the letter from the Birmingham Jail, and watched speeches.

“I watched him speak and how he gave expression and got the crowd excited,” Ella said. “That really inspired me.”

Foley’s Dallas managing partner Michael Newman said the law firm started this competition in the 1990s to honor the life and legacy of King.

“It started with a couple of schools and a few children in the … employee lunchroom and has grown to 20 DISD schools and over 100 students participating each year,” Newman said.

FROM LEFT: Foley & Lardner MLK Oratory Competition finalists Ella Atkins, Mohamad Mohamad, Adrian Rojas, Kennedy Smith, Daniella Mitchell, Zihair Douglas, Zaleeia Brown, and Bria Hider.

PHOTO: Rex Curry

The competition has been held in Dallas for 31 years, Houston for 27, and Chicago for four. The goal is to expand to all 25 U.S. cities where Foley has offices.

Every year, the contest begins in September with the introduction of the topic, followed by in-school preliminary rounds, semi-finals in December, and finals in January.

W.H. Adamson High School hosted the finals on Jan. 13, with eight finalists, including Ella.

Top honors went to Thomas L. Marsalis Elementary STEAM Academy of Dallas fifth grader Zihair Douglas.

“The thing that stood out to me is all of our ideas are connected in one way — that society can do better and that we all have a voice, and it needs to be expressed in your own way,” Ella said.

Her teacher Elizabeth Sanders sees other changes.

“Ella’s confidence has grown tenfold,” Sanders said. “She stops and thinks more deeply about her answers before sharing with the class. I know she has started thinking about things at a deeper level.”

Ella’s speech explored how King saw hope as powerful.

“Without it, we will lose our will to fight for justice, lose our will to fight for change, and lose our will to fight for each other,” she said. “It is the cornerstone; it’s what we need if we are going to accomplish anything.”