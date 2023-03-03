Jack Knox Donates $11M to SMU

Entrepreneur and SMU alumnus Jack Knox recently gave $11 million to his alma mater in support of the university’s multiyear, $1.5 billion fundraising campaign.

“SMU helped shape me as a person and as a professional,” Knox said. “I am pleased to support the exemplary work SMU does for its students, the North Texas community and beyond.”

“Jack’s generous gift will help to strengthen the University and encourage others to support SMU,” said SMU President R. Gerald Turner. “We are deeply grateful to Jack for his dedication to his alma mater and to our enduring impact.”

Knox, a native of Weatherford, received a bachelor’s degree in English from SMU’s Dedman College of Humanities and Sciences in 1960 and a juris doctor degree from what is now Dedman School of Law in 1963. Knox earned the law school’s highest honor with the Robert G. Storey Award for Distinguished Achievement in 2011.

As an SMU volunteer, Knox has served on the Dedman School of Law Executive Board (2011-14), the A Time to Lead Texas Campaign Steering Committee (1996-2002), the Dedman College Executive Board (1991-97) and the Cox School of Business Associate Board (1970-80).

Knox also established a chair in the SMU Dedman School of Law to support teaching, research and promotion of legal issues related to protecting the welfare and legal rights of children. He is active in many charities and lobbying groups directed toward helping children in need, as well as stopping animal abuse.

“Having known Jack Knox for many years and having seen his tremendous business achievements and his love for our community and our university, I’m delighted he has chosen to take a significant leadership position in this campaign,” said Carl Sewell ’66, SMU trustee and SMU Ignited campaign co-chair.

“Jack and I have been close friends since we were both students at SMU,” said Ray Hunt, ’65, SMUTrustee and SMU Ignited campaign co-chair. “Jack has always been a leader – and has often seen opportunity long before others recognized it existed. Typically, Jack has worked hard to keep his many successes low-profile in nature – but this important gift from Jack to SMU is the exception to that rule. In my opinion, Jack hopes that his gift will cause the very promising future of SMU to become even more evident to others.”

Knox is general partner of Texas Flags Ltd., formerly Six Flags Over Texas Fund Ltd. (founded 1969), which owns the real estate and facilities of Six Flags Over Texas. He also is owner of Café Pacific Restaurants Inc., parent company of the longtime Highland Park Village restaurant.

In addition, he’s chairman of the board of Sixx Holdings Inc., founded in 1988 to operate the Italian-concept brand of Patrizio’s restaurants, which he sold in 2006.

Knox has been involved in the oil and gas industry for several decades, previously serving as chairman and CEO of public companies Summit Energy, Inc. (1970-89) and Western Oil Fields (1969-71). He also has been director of Sunshine Mining, BancTEXAS Group, Inc., El Chico Inc., and Bryson Oil and Gas Ltd.

Additionally, he continues to be active in the ranching business west of Fort Worth, where he has served as managing director of Knox Land & Cattle since its formation in 1960.