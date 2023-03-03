Scots QB Storer Looking to Prove Himself at Vanderbilt

HP senior athletes finalize college commitments from coast to coast

Brennan Storer’s college decision came down to one primary factor — how much he believed in himself.

That’s why the Highland Park quarterback turned down multiple full scholarship offers at the NCAA Division I level for a preferred walk-on opportunity at Vanderbilt, which plays in the prestigious Southeastern Conference.

“I had scholarship opportunities from some great schools, but I’ve always wanted to be at Vanderbilt,” Storer said. “I really believe in what they’re building there.”

Storer was one of 13 HP athletes, including six football players, to finalize their college commitments during the winter signing period in early February.

Storer started every game during the past two seasons, leading the Scots to a 21-3 record. In 2022, he passed for more than 3,000 yards with 34 touchdowns and just three interceptions.

He received significant recruiting interest at HP from coaches at Vanderbilt, where his father, Tim, was a defensive lineman in the 1990s.

“That really felt like home,” he said. “I see it as somewhere I’m going to become a better person and set me up for a bright future, just like it did for my dad. He’s really my role model. I’m going somewhere where he got his start.”

The pandemic and the proliferation of the transfer portal have added obstacles to the recruiting process for players like Storer, who lacks the taller frame that many top programs prefer. He’s eager to earn his spot with the Commodores, which is why he decommitted from Western Michigan in December.

“I’ve always had a chip on my shoulder and been able to prove everybody wrong,” he said. “I expect to be on scholarship next year.”

Offensive lineman Lawson Petty signed with Incarnate Word, a Football Championship Subdivision school in San Antonio. Defensive back Ethan Burt signed with Arkansas-Monticello at the Division II level.

Three other HP seniors will head to major programs as preferred walk-ons — receiver Beau Lilly (Duke), defensive back Adam Rourke (Stanford), and offensive lineman Robert Sweeney (Texas).

Lacrosse signees included Frank Mousa (Quinnipiac), Arthur Peters (Babson College), and Quinn Gordon (Colorado College). HP gymnast Clayton Staunton, the defending state all-around champion, committed to Army.

Golf standout Preston Cooper will compete collegiately for Abilene Christian. Baseball pitcher Sam Webster will play next season at Navarro College. Meanwhile, Meg Peters (Chapman College) is the first college signee for the HP girls water polo program.