Comings and Goings

NOW OPEN

Merit Coffee

Preston-Forest Shopping Center

The San Antonio-based specialty shop serving coffee roasted in Texas and baked goods recently opened across from Whole Foods.

Cadence Cyclery

Shops at Bluffview

The bicycle shop opened the fourth Dallas-Fort Worth location in the shopping center. The shop offers a range from race bicycles for both mountain and road to mid-ranged bicycles as well as entry level.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• The Swiss watchmaker Breitling recently opened on level one near Dillard’s.

• The Italian boutique Bottega Veneta opened a Dallas-Fort Worth exclusive location on level one between Neiman Marcus and Dillard’s.

Blue Nile

COMING SOON

Frontgate

Preston Royal Village

The luxury furniture and home décor catalog and online retailer is opening a storefront in Dallas, in the former Barnes & Noble in Preston Royal Village. The only other retail store in Texas is in Plano’s Legacy West.

Joey

NorthPark Center

The restaurant chain based in Vancouver will take over the 12,000-square-foot former Seasons 52 space. The chain has locations across Canada and the U.S. The menu for the Houston restaurant includes everything from steak, sushi, sandwiches, salads, and a range of appetizers like truffle parmesan fries and Korean fried cauliflower.

NorthPark Center

Various stores

• The jewelry retailer Blue Nile will open on level one near Macy’s.

• The Mediterranean spot Cava will open on level two in the NorthPark cafes.

• The luxury shoe and handbag boutique Clergerie Paris will open in the shopping center.

• The fragrance boutique Creed will open in the shopping center.

• The fashion brand Marc Jacobs will open in the shopping center.

• The clothing brand Rhone will open on level one between Macy’s and Dillard’s.

• New York-based menswear designer Todd Snyder will open on level one between Neiman Marcus and Nordstrom.

• The boot brand Tecovas will open in the shopping center.

SweatHouz

Preston-Royal

The infrared sauna also offering cold plunge tubs, hydromassage, Celluma red light therapy services, and more is coming to Preston-Royal. It’s the brand’s fourth Dallas-area location.

CLOSED

Corner Bakery

Preston-Forest Shopping Center

The cafe chain serving sandwiches, pasta, and pastries recently closed its location in the shopping center. Other nearby locations are at Park Central, NorthPark, and the Galleria.