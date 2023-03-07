DSOL Debutantes Take Bows at Presentation Ball

The 26 Dallas Symphony Orchestra League debutantes took their bows Feb. 11 at the 37th-annual Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center.

Karen Cox served as the presentation ball chair and Lisa and Clay Cooley served as honorary chairs of the ball.

“Serving as the Dallas Symphony Orchestra League Presentation Ball Chairman has been a distinct honor and a true joy,” said Cox. “Our 2023 debutantes are bright, accomplished and driven to make a positive difference in their communities. Our Debutante families and our generous donors are making a lasting impact on our beneficiaries, the extraordinary education and outreach programs of the Dallas Symphony Orchestra.”

Jan Strimple was recognized for her final year as the choreographer of the ball. Densil Adams, who co-founded Preston Center Dance, will take over the role with assistance from Mia Davis.

The 2023 Debutantes are Britton Barcus, Margaret Bracken, Stephanie Ciarochi, Kate Clark, Sarah Crow, Elena Dewar, Gracie Dix, Natalie Duvall, Arden Eiland, Charlotte Esping, Kaitlin Ann Kelly, Celeste Lay, Ella Marks, Ellie Michaelson, Gigi Miller, Lydia Pigott, Morgan Potter, Sasha Schwimmer, Ellie Steindorf, Catherine Stiles, Elizabeth Thompson, Lucy Tilden, CeCe Tribolet, Danielle Ward, Paige Williams, and Nicole Zimmer.

The Presentation Ball, which was first held in 1987, is the largest fundraiser for the DSOL. Over $13 million has been raised for the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through the annual event.

Founded in 1946, the DSOL’s mission is to support the Dallas Symphony Orchestra through service, education, and fundraising activities.

The 2023 Honor Guard Front center-Ball Chair Karen Cox, DSOL President Cynthia Beaird. Back row – Claire Catrino, Elissa McClure, Rachael Black-Maier, Angela Jackson, Sarah Frazee Mills.