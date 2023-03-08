Preston Hollow Crime Reports Feb. 27-March 5

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: SNEAKY STREET CROSSING

A thief stole a woman’s debit card from the ATM at the Bank of America at the Market at Preston Forest before 11:01 a.m. March 2. Then, the fraudster went across the street and used the card to steal cash from the ATM at the 7-Eleven at Preston Forest Square.

27 Monday

A woman’s vehicle was stolen before 9:04 a.m. in the 5500 block of Caruth Boulevard.

Burglarized before 8:15 p.m.: a man’s vehicle in the parking lot of Inwood Village.

An injured/sick person was reported in the parking lot of Renaissance at Preston Hollow before 8:47 p.m.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning at NorthPark Center before 10:57 p.m.

An aggressor threatened to kill a man by shooting him at an unlisted time in the 10400 block of Lennox Lane.

A reckless driver damaged a woman’s vehicle at an unlisted time at the Market at Preston Forest.

A thief stole from a man at a retail store in the Preston Forest Shopping Center at an unlisted time.

A woman’s property was damaged in the parking lot of NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

28 Tuesday

Before 5:18 p.m., a burglar broke a man’s car window and stole property from it in the parking lot of Preston Forest Shopping Center.

A woman’s purse was stolen before 7:17 p.m. at the Market at Preston Forest.

A burglar forced entry into Mama’s Pizza in the 11800 block of Inwood Road at an unlisted time.

A woman’s property was damaged at a restaurant at the Market at Preston Forest at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.

A vandal damaged a man’s property in the NorthPark Center parking lot at an unlisted time.

1 Wednesday

An unknown thief stole property from Preston Royal Village before 5:05 p.m.

A man’s vehicle was stolen from the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 9:14 p.m.

Stolen before 10:02 p.m.: a man’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

2 Thursday

Abandoned property was reported before 2:22 a.m. in the 4800 block of Walnut Hill Lane.

Spent shell casings were found in the parking lot of 7-Eleven in the 6800 block of West Northwest Highway before 2:48 a.m.

An unexplained death was reported before 4:15 p.m. in the 6100 block of Orchid Lane.

3 Friday

A vehicle stolen out of town was recovered in the parking lot of Texaco in the 11800 block of Inwood Road before 4:24 p.m.

A man was robbed at knife point before 5:12 p.m. in the 4900 block of Thunder Road.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store and attempted to leave the scene before 8:46 p.m. They were warned not to return to the location.

A reckless driver hit a man’s pole then fled the scene before 11:24 p.m. in the 5900 block of Royal Lane.

A thief stole from a woman at a retail store at Preston Oaks at an unlisted time.

Someone stole from a construction site in the 4600 block of Elsby Avenue at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

4 Saturday

A drunk driver was caught before 2:28 a.m. in the 3500 block of Inwood Road.

A vandal broke a man’s truck window before 1:15 p.m. in the parking lot of NorthPark Center.

A man was robbed at gunpoint before 2:32 p.m. in the 11700 block of High Forest Drive.

A woman’s wallet was stolen from her purse before 4:47 p.m. at a restaurant in the Market at Preston Forest.

A burglar broke a man’s car window and attempted to steal his ignition before 6:06 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

5 Sunday

A burglar forced entry into Forest Car Wash & Detail before 4:14 a.m.

Damaged before 8:55 p.m.: property at a restaurant in Preston Forest Square.

A reckless driver hit a man’s car and fled the scene without leaving information before 12:56 p.m. in the 5800 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway.

Stolen at an unknown time: a woman’s car from the 6800 block of Meadow Road.

A thief stole from a man at a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.