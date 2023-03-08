Scots to Host Five Games at Tournament

The annual Scotland Yard Classic baseball tournament begins Thursday, giving local fans a chance to see the Scots on their home field for the first time this season.

The three-day, round-robin event also will bring some top teams from across the state to HP for final tuneups before the start of district play next week.

The Scots (4-5) will host Keller (11 a.m. Thursday), Allen (4 p.m. Thursday), Round Rock (11 a.m. Friday), Sachse (4 p.m. Friday), and Georgetown (12:30 p.m. Saturday).

HP split four games during tournament play last weekend in McKinney. The Scots won close games over Anna — coached by former HP assistant Jonathan Roan — and Frisco Reedy. They fell to Little Elm and Lovejoy.

After this weekend’s tournament, the Scots will begin the District 7-6A schedule on March 14 against Lake Highlands.