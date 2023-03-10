University Park Begins Planning for Centennial Celebrations

The city of University Park is gearing up to celebrate its 100th anniversary in April 2024.

The University Park City Council approved a resolution March 7 appointing members to the centennial celebration legacy advisory group and planning/action group.

The legacy advisory group is charged with coordinating programs with groups like Preservation Park Cities and city departments, potentially coming up with a legacy project to commemorate the centennial, and more, while the planning group is charged with planning events activities, including some throughout the school year for youth, helping to inform the community about the festivities, and more.

Among the proposed members of the legacy advisory group are Gage Prichard, Taylor Armstrong, Marla Boone, Brad Bradley, Brad Cheves, Roy Coffee Jr., Gretchen Henry, Olin Lane, Alan Stewart, and Joel Williams III. Among the proposed members of the planning group are Melissa Rieman, Roseanne Beck, Alex Bell, Dodge Carter, Bobby Clark Jr., Michael Denton, Linda Perryman Evans, Pauline Neuhoff, Elizabeth Speicher, and Jerry Washam.

“I think it’s a great cross-cut of the city and I look forward to working with them,” University Park Mayor Tommy Stewart said.

University Park assistant city manager Shanna Sims-Bradish said they’re anticipating about six months of centennial celebrations, with activities starting this fall leading up to the celebration April 12, 2024.

In other news:

The city council approved a contract with Lim & Associates for up to $76,115 for engineering and survey services associated with the mile-per-year project efforts.