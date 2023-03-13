DPD: Two Arrested After Four Fatally Shot In Dallas Apartment

Dallas police say four people were fatally shot in an apartment shortly after 7 p.m. March 12 in the 3500 block of Villaverde Avenue.

Officers say the four – two men and two women – died at the scene. An infant was also in the apartment during the shooting, but wasn’t hurt, police say.

Authorities say they found a vehicle matching the description of the suspect vehicle in the 2700 block of Northaven Road a few hours later, and Artemio Maldonado, 18, and Azucena Sanchez, 20, were taken into Dallas police custody on complaints of capital murder in connection with the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. March 12.

Both were booked into the Dallas County Jail early March 13, and their bond amounts haven’t yet been set, jail records show.

Police haven’t released the names of those who were shot, pending notification of their families.

The investigation into the homicides is ongoing, police say.