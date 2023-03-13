Park Cities Crime Reports March 6-12
SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TRACKING TRIBULATIONS
A creep put a tracking device under the bumper of a Mercedes parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 8:34 p.m. March 8.
HIGHLAND PARK
6 Monday
Scammers tried to open accounts using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue at 4:28 p.m.
7 Tuesday
A burglar found easy pickings of credit cards, cash, and more from a Toyota 4Runner that was likely left unlocked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 8 a.m.
Arrested at 12:27 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of making a terroristic threat in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.
9 Thursday
Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village.
12 Sunday
A thief drove off in a Chevrolet CK2500 pickup truck from the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue before 10:36 a.m.
UNIVERSITY PARK
7 Tuesday
A burglar grabbed clothes, a Microsoft device, AirPods, and more from a Land Rover parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:55 p.m.
9 Thursday
Reported at 1:30 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Marquette Street to receive a money wire transfer.
12 Sunday
A thief took two BMX bicycles missing from the 4500 block of University Boulevard before 9:34 a.m.
How easy was it for a purse pilferer to grab a purse from a Mercedes parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:57 p.m.? The Mercedes was unlocked.