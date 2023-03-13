Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Park Cities Crime Reports March 6-12

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: TRACKING TRIBULATIONS

A creep put a tracking device under the bumper of a Mercedes parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 8:34 p.m. March 8.

HIGHLAND PARK

6 Monday

Scammers tried to open accounts using the information of a man from the 4500 block of Belclaire Avenue at 4:28 p.m. 

7 Tuesday

A burglar found easy pickings of credit cards, cash, and more from a Toyota 4Runner that was likely left unlocked in the 4500 block of Fairway Avenue before 8 a.m. 

Arrested at 12:27 p.m.: a 38-year-old man accused of making a terroristic threat in the 4700 block of Drexel Drive.

9 Thursday

Arrested at 9:39 p.m.: a 50-year-old woman accused of public intoxication in Highland Park Village

12 Sunday

A thief drove off in a Chevrolet CK2500 pickup truck from the 4400 block of Fairfax Avenue before 10:36 a.m. 

UNIVERSITY PARK

7 Tuesday

A burglar grabbed clothes, a Microsoft device, AirPods, and more from a Land Rover parked in the 3000 block of Mockingbird Lane at 4:55 p.m. 

9 Thursday

Reported at 1:30 p.m.: a fraudster used the information of a man from the 3800 block of Marquette Street to receive a money wire transfer. 

12 Sunday

A thief took two BMX bicycles missing from the 4500 block of University Boulevard before 9:34 a.m. 

How easy was it for a purse pilferer to grab a purse from a Mercedes parked in the 8300 block of Preston Road before 2:57 p.m.? The Mercedes was unlocked.

