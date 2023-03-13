Tuesday, March 14, 2023

Sandra Roberdau, a homeowner and Preservation Park Cities President Burton Rhodes. PHOTOS: Sharon Adams
Community Park Cities 

Preservation Park Cities Landmarks Significant Homes From ‘Top 100’ List

Rachel Snyder 0 Comments

Preservation Park Cities on March 4 landmarked four additional homes from the organization’s list of the top 100 most historically and architecturally significant homes in the Park Cities. 

The preservation group compiled a list last year of the “top 100” homes in hopes of educating about the homes’ significance. 

Among the homes highlighted March 4 were:

  • 4606 St. Johns Drive, a 1960s home by the Oglesby Group
  • 4331 Belclaire Ave., a 1936 Hal Yoakum Tudor
  • 3501 Drexel Drive, a 1923 shingle-style home
  • 3517 Drexel Drive, a Fooshee and Cheek shingle-style home
4331 Belclaire
4606 St. Johns
3501 Drexel
3517 Drexel
Preservation Park Cities President Burton Rhodes and Larry Good

The education effort is important, Preservation Park Cities leaders say, as increasing land values over the last 10 years or so, have, as Larry Good, co-founder of the design firm GFF who’s led the charge to identify the Park Cities’ most significant homes, has said, “outstripped the value of the physical improvements that are on the land.”

Preservation Park Cities has recognized hundreds of homes and structures over the years, and nearly 30 have since been razed, according to the organization.

The town of Highland Park and city of University Park don’t have ordinances or special protections for historic homes – Preservation Park Cities says proposed ordinances to that effect have been rejected in the past. Encouraging “the preservation of historically significant structures” is among the goals listed in the city of University Park’s centennial master plan, though. 

Rachel Snyder

Rachel Snyder, deputy editor at People Newspapers, joined the staff in 2019, returning to her native Dallas-Fort Worth after starting her career at community newspapers in Oklahoma. One of her stories won first place in its category in the Oklahoma Press Association’s Better Newspaper Contest in 2018. She’s a fan of puns and community journalism, not necessarily in that order. You can reach her at [email protected]

