Glenn Mooill, Regina Bruce, Dr. Carla Russo, and Rick Adams. Danny Campbell Photography
Chef Kent Rathbun Soirée Follows Runway Report Luncheon

William Taylor

KidneyTexas Inc. celebrated patrons and distributed checks to beneficiaries at a soirée hosted by celebrity chef Kent Rathbun in his fabulous Bluffview home.

Regina Bruce and Dr. Carla Russo chaired the evening. They also chaired The Runway Report 2022 Luncheon and Fashion Show On Wings of Hope and Transformation with honorary chairs Jeanne and George Lewis.

Delightful weather on Dec. 14 allowed Rathburn to open the back wall of his home, revealing a stunning landscape perfect for entertaining.

Checks went to Baylor Scott & White Foundation ($85,000), Children’s Medical Center Foundation ($40,000), Methodist Health System Foundation ($30,500), Southwest Transplant Alliance ($52,000) Texas Health Resources Foundation ($15,000), and Camp Reynal/National Kidney Foundation ($15,600).

Katie Sauce and Karla Martinez
Akinwande Akinfolarin and Scott Turner.
George and Jeanne Lewis

