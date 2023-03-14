Maura Sheffler Appointed to TACA President, Executive Director

The Arts Community Alliance (TACA) Board of Directors recently announced that TACA veteran Maura Sheffler was appointed to a permanent role as the Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director. Sheffler had served as TACA’s interim leader since the departure of Terry Loftis on Dec. 1.

“Maura has demonstrated the leadership skills, tenacity, and big-picture vision to carry TACA into the future as an arts grant-maker, capacity-builder, and thought leader. In her nearly decade-long tenure with TACA, she has overseen the restructuring of our grant programming while building meaningful diversity, equity, and inclusion programs,” said Michael Meadows, TACA board of directors chairman. “Maura’s intimate knowledge of TACA’s operations and role in our arts community, our goals, and our drive to be an integral catalyst in the Dallas arts and culture landscape is unsurpassed. On behalf of TACA’s Board of Directors, I am delighted to remove ‘interim’ from her title and announce her appointment as our new Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director.”

“I have enjoyed being part of the TACA team for nearly a decade and am thrilled to be given the opportunity to lead this incredible mission as we make impactful contributions to arts organizations and artists in Dallas. For more than 50 years, TACA has served as a vital catalyst for the growth and importance of Dallas’s arts and cultural landscape,” Sheffler said. “I look forward to what’s ahead, seizing opportunities for impact while tackling the inevitable challenges that bring growth. I want to thank our board of directors for their confidence in me as I fulfill a dream to lead an organization that makes a meaningful difference for arts organizations and artists in our city.”

“Maura Sheffler and I have worked together at TACA for more than a decade. My admiration for her creative vision, strategic thinking and capacity building skills is unwavering,” Donna Wilhelm said. “It is a privilege to support and celebrate Maura as the Donna Wilhelm Family President and Executive Director of TACA, dedicated to the expansive arts and cultural vitality of North Texas communities.”

For more information about TACA, visit its website.