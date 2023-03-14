Meadows Museum Exhibits Spanish Abstract Art

The Meadows Museum’s newest exhibition, “In the Shadow of Dictatorship: Creating the Museum of Spanish Abstract Art,” is open through June 18.

The exhibition consists of a selection of highlights from the eponymous museum, Museo de Arte Abstracto Español, whose historic building in Cuenca, Spain is currently undergoing renovations. This is the first U.S. major exhibition of Spanish abstract paintings and sculptures since the 1970s.

The Dallas exhibition will be the only American venue of the multiyear touring exhibition which will include stops in Spain and Germany. It includes artists such as Eduardo Chillida, José Guerrero, Pablo Palazuelo, Antonio Saura, and Antoni Tapiès, as well as their lesser-known contemporaries, encompassing more than 40 pieces by more than 30 artists active in the 1960s and 1970s.