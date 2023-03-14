Out & About: Bubble Lounge Podcast Celebrates Women’s History Month, Supports HP LitFest

The ladies of the Bubble Lounge podcast for women in the Park Cities kicked off Women’s History Month with a live show podcast event at Kendra Scott in the Plaza at Preston Center March 1 in support of the Highland Park Literary Festival.

Martha Jackson and Nellie Sciutto, co-hosts of the podcast, interviewed Maddie Frandi, marketing and philanthropic manager for Kendra Scott, at the event. Guests who purchased jewelry during the event received a flower arrangement by CWE Floral design with a portion of their purchase donated to the Highland Park Literary Festival.

Sciutto, who’s also an actor and TV personality and recently published her first book 50 Moments: Faking It, Taking It and Making It as a Working Actor in Hollywood, hosted a workshop March 3.

“We were thrilled to partner with Kendra Scott Jewelry for this event,” Jackson said. “As a podcast that focuses on the local community, it’s important for us to work with companies like Kendra Scott that share our values and are committed to making a positive impact in our area.”