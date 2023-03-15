Preston Hollow Crime Reports March 6-12

PHOTO: Unsplash

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: BOX TRUCK BEGONE

A box truck stolen in Richardson was recovered in the parking lot of Anchor Flag & Pole before 1:10 p.m. March 8.

6 Monday

An injured person was reported before 1:11 a.m. at a home in the 6900 block of Lavendale Avenue.

An unknown burglar entered a woman’s car and stole her property in the parking lot of Preston Royal.

A fraudster stole money from a man in the 6400 block of Pemberton Drive’s bank account at an unlisted time.

A thief stole a woman’s front license plate from the parking lot of Hilton Dallas Lincoln Center.

At an unlisted time, a thief removed property from the 4900 block of Elsby Avenue.

7 Tuesday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar broke a woman’s car window and stole stuff before 9:05 a.m. in the parking lot of Primrose School of Park Cities.

A fraudster took a man in the 10400 block of Shadow Bend Drive’s identifying information before 3:36 p.m.

A shoplifter stole from Preston Center before 4:49 p.m.

A drunk driver was caught before 11:17 p.m. in the 9100 block of the Dallas North Tollway.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a woman’s vehicle from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

8 Wednesday

A burglar broke a woman’s car window, entered, and took property before 1:07 p.m. in the NorthPark Center parking lot.

Before 3:30 p.m., a cyberbully received a criminal trespass warning at a business office in the 5300 block of West Northwest Highway.

A shoplifter stole from a NorthPark Center retail store at an unlisted time.

9 Thursday

An unknown driver fled the scene of a crash before 12:04 a.m. in the 5300 block of West Northwest Highway.

An unwelcome guest received a criminal trespass warning before 10:27 a.m. at Christ the King Catholic Church.

A thief was caught in possession of a stolen vehicle before 4:41 p.m. at NorthPark Center.

10 Friday

A woman tried to protect her dog from a stray and was bitten in the process before 2:35 p.m. in the 11100 block of Hillcrest Road.

A reckless driver drove a woman’s vehicle, crashed and damaged it, and then fled the scene before 4:58 p.m. near NorthPark Center.

PHOTO: Pixabay

Before 9:56 p.m., a burglar entered a man’s car by unknown means and stole it from the NorthPark Center parking lot.

A public drunk was caught before 11:18 p.m. at Tom Thumb in the Market at Preston Forest.

Stolen at an unlisted time: a man’s 2021 GMC Sierra from the parking lot of Bandera at Preston Hollow.

A burglar took property from Preston Oaks at an unlisted time.

A thief stole from a man at Preston Center Pavilion at an unlisted time.

A thief stole property from someone in the 4500 block of West Lovers Lane at an unknown time.

Lost property was reported at an unlisted time in the 8100 block of Preston Road.

11 Saturday

A reckless driver got into a collision in the parking lot of Preston Royal Southwest and fled the scene without leaving information before 8:19 p.m.

An unknown thief stole an accessory from a man’s car at an unlisted time in the 70 block of Royal Way.

An open business office was reported in the 6100 block of Lyndon B. Johnson Freeway at an unlisted time.

12 Sunday

PHOTO: Unsplash

A burglar entered a man’s home with the intent to steal before 12:44 a.m. in the 6000 block of Northaven Way.

An unexplained death was reported in the 10300 block of Gaywood Drive before 10:13 a.m.

A car caper stole a woman’s vehicle from the parking lot of NorthPark Center before 8:11 p.m.

Someone stole from a woman at Elan at Bluffview Apartments.

A thief stole someone’s property at NorthPark Center at an unlisted time.