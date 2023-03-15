Shelton Daisies Collect Hygiene Products for Dallas CASA

The Daisy Troop from The Shelton School recently collected hygiene products for Dallas CASA for their annual service project.

The Daisies connected with Ron Davis, a longtime supervisor at Dallas CASA, who advised the girls about what teens at Dallas CASA might need most. The girls then started collecting the items and constructed a shower tote with large hygiene product bottles and a sweet card, making a gift-filled tote for each teen Davis works with.

“The boys really appreciate receiving things that can be theirs,” Craig said. “There can be lots of rules and restrictions for teenagers living in residential treatment centers, but hygiene products are always appreciated.”

FROM LEFT: Nahla Sirinoglu, Lucy Glasgow, Nora Grace Farmer, and Ron Craig.