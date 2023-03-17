Faith Friday: Cantatas and Tonadillas Concert at Zion Lutheran Church

Orchestra of New Spain will perform its second concert of the spring season at 7:30 p.m. March 31 at Zion Lutheran Church.

Tickets for the show at the church at 6121 E. Lovers Lane are $30, $10 for students, at www.ticketdfw.com or by calling 214-871-5000.

“The program was conceived to show off two of Dallas’s finest baroque specialists in a program of works that have been performed in previous season and offer a showcase of Spanish baroque courtly and popular music,” said artistic director Grover Wilkins.

For this performance, featured soloists will be costumed in 18th century dress, and the sound of castanets appears in the Tonadilla.

Featured soprano Haley Sicking performs an aria from Francisco Courcelle’s opera Achilles in Skyros. Alto (or counter tenor) Nicholas Garza will perform as soloist in a cantata by the Mexican born composer Manuel de Zumaya, chapel master of Mexico City’s Cathedral from 1715 – 1738.

The two will share the stage in the tonadilla Dos Amantes Hallados (Two Lovers Discovered) and a Courcelle Cantata from the Lamentations of Jeremiah.

The evening will conclude with Haydn’s Symphony No 44, Trauersymphonie/ Mourning.