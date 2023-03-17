Scots Miss Playoffs After Draw in Finale

Highland Park didn’t lose a game at home all season, but that wasn’t enough to get the Scots into the boys soccer playoffs.

HP battled to a 3-3 tie against Lake Highlands in the season finale on Friday at Highlander Stadium. The Scots needed a win and some help to earn the final postseason berth in District 7-6A.

Instead, HP finished one game behind both Irving Nimitz and Jesuit Dallas, who tied for third place in the league standings. Nimitz blasted Irving MacArthur on Friday to clinch a playoff spot.

The Scots (12-5-6, 6-5-5) are done despite outscoring their opponents by a combined margin of 20 goals this season. Competing at the 6A level after winning a district crown in 5A last season, they finished with a 7-0-4 home mark but were just 2-5-2 in true road games.