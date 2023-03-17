Scots Shut Down Wildcats in 7-6A Opener

Stellar pitching fueled Highland Park’s sweep of Lake Highlands to start the District 7-6A baseball schedule.

The Scots shut out the Wildcats 4-0 on Tuesday and 9-0 on Friday. Max Stammel threw six innings and struck out 12 in the district opener.

HP won two of four games on its home field at the Scotland Yard Classic tournament last weekend. The Scots (8-6, 2-0) opened with a tie against Keller, defeated Round Rock and Sachse, and closed with a loss to Georgetown. They also had a game against Allen cancelled by inclement weather.

Up next, HP will travel to face district foe Irving on March 21 before returning home for the rematch against the Tigers on March 24.